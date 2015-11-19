Kelly Clarkson opens up about her difficult pregnancy.

Pop star Kelly Clarskon has opened up about the severe morning sickness she is struggling with during her second pregnancy.

The Since U Been Gone singer told CBS This Morning that her symptoms were so extreme that she needed to be put on IVs and fluids to combat extreme dehydration caused by constant vomiting.

She said it was a case of “all-day sickness” and not morning sickness.

"I'm familiar with all-day sickness," she said. "I have to get IVs and fluids because I get so dehydrated. It's really bad."

Clarkson, 33, spontaneously announced that she was expecting baby number two when she broke down in a concert in August while singing a song about her relationship with her father.

She's since revealed she's expecting a baby boy, who will be born next year.

Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock, who wed in October 2013, already have a daughter named River Rose, who was born in 2014.

She has also spoken publicly about her struggles during her first pregnancy - in 2013, she told Ellen DeGeneres she was vomiting "a good dozen times a day".

"I'm not even kidding. It's so bad. It's so bad. It's, like, so gross. And that's the thing, too: You're not attractive when you're pregnant. Everybody tells you [that] you glow and your hair is pretty and your nails are pretty," she said.

"That is total crap. My nails are short, my hair still falls out—it's not all lush and beautiful—and I have no glow. Unless it's, like, something left over from a bad throw up. It's horrible," she continued.

We wish Clarkson all the best for the rest of her pregnancy - and we're glad yet another celebrity has decided to open up about their pregnancy struggles.

Did you struggle with morning sickness while pregnant?

