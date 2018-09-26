-With AAP

1. Convicted of murdering her baby, Keli Lane has spoken about her last memory of her daughter.



In September 1996, Keli Lane arrived at a friend’s afternoon wedding alongside her boyfriend Duncan Gillies.

Just two days earlier, the then 21-year-old had given birth to a baby girl, Tegan Lee Lane.

Her friends and even Gillies himself didn’t suspect a thing – Keli was her normal self, dancing and drinking the night away.

But to this day, Keli’s daughter Tegan has never been found.

Now, eight years on from being convicted of murdering her two-day-old daughter, Keli is determined to prove her innocence by sharing her story with ABC’s new documentary Exposed: The Case of Keli Lane.

Ever since the investigation began, Keli has maintained that she gave Tegan to the child’s father, a man called Andrew Morris or Norris, to raise her. Police have been unable to track down Andrew or Tegan.

In a recording of one of her calls with journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna, Keli recalled her last image of her daughter.

“She’s so beautiful and just, she’s asleep and she was tucked in this … she looked so little tucked in this capsule. I was very upset, I was crying, and Andrew was with … Mel and his mother were on the other …

“When we went downstairs in the lift it was like a foyer area and there was a lot of chairs. They’d obviously been sitting in the chairs waiting and they stood up as we approached. And just as that feeling of, ‘Is this the right thing to do?'”

She said she second guessed her decision.

“I did have that moment of: ‘Maybe I could just take her. Maybe I could just do it myself.’ But just so painful.”

For three years after her birth, no one noticed Tegan was missing. After all, hardly anyone knew Keli’s daughter even existed.

But when Keli gave birth to another child, a son in 1999, a social worker discovered her hospital records when she attempted to adopt out her other secret child.

Keli initially denied the existence of another child, before changing her story which led social workers to alert the police.

Years after the investigation began, a coronial inquest was held in 2006 before a murder trial began in 2010 where she was found guilty.

All her attempts to appeal her conviction have failed and the only avenue left is a judicial review, or if new and compelling evidence is found.

