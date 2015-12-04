Keith Urban says his dad has "probably only got a few weeks, if that."

This week country music star, Keith Urban had his first exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum rotunda. It was an emotional time for Urban.

At the preview of the exhibition the 48-year-old was surrounded by a crowd of very important people. But his father, Robert Urban did not sit among them. The man who had always supported his son and had sewn his clothes for stage performances early on in his career was not at the special event.

Instead, Robert was in hospice care, where he has recently been admitted. Keith is still dealing with his dad's declining health.

“He’s probably only got a few weeks, if that,” Urban told The Tennessean.

“I’ve just been dealing with that the last couple of days. This has all come at a very strange time where it’s typical of a career that has extreme highs and extreme lows all often at the exact same time. So (the exhibit) is bittersweet a little bit because (my dad) is the catalyst for all of this. My dad is the catalyst for me living in America," he told the publication.

The Nashville newspaper said his eyes were red and raw from the emotions of the day.

The exhibit is called, "Keith Urban so far..." and it documents everything about the country singer's life so far. It holds a lot of outfits that Keith Urban wore on stage, many of them made by his father.

“My dad particularly always thought it was important that I dressed like a performer,” he told The Tenessean.

Keith credits his dad for getting him in to country music. It was his dad's love of Don Williams that sculpted Keith in to the amazing artist he has become.

The country singer is married to Australian actress Nicole Kidman, 48 and has become a judge on the hit reality TV show, American Idol - he will be judging the final season in 2016. Keith is also working to finish his eighth studio album Ripcord as well as his new single Break on Me.

It's a busy time for Keith, but right now our thoughts are with him and his family during this very tough time.