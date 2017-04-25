Keith Urban just gave a very nostalgic (and very expensive) gift to Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban is nice. No, seriously nice. In an industry populated with people whose egos are in a race with their bank balance, the New Zealand-born country star has somehow managed to stay wonderfully humble.

Take the latest present he reportedly just bought for his wife of 10 years, Nicole Kidman.

Yes, it’s incredibly expensive – but it’s not diamonds, it’s not a Range Rover, it doesn’t have a fancy label.

It’s her childhood home.

According to New Idea, the 49-year-old recently got all sentimental and forked out millions to snap up the Hawaiian house in which the actress spent the first years of her life.

The tabloid claims Urban made the current owners of the Oahu property “an offer they couldn’t refuse”.

Kidman, also 49, was born in Hawaii and lived their until age four, while her Australian father Antony undertook a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Though raised in Sydney and now based in Nashville, the star reportedly still has a soft spot for her island birthplace.

"My mum called me Hokulani. It means heavenly star," the Oscar winner previously explained to InStyle. "That's something no one really knows. Well, Keith knows it. He calls me Hokulani sometimes."

Of course he does.

Don't worry, fellas; we know you can't all be as minted as Keith. Heck, we'd be happy with a hug and home-cooked dinner.

But we're not going to pretend buying your wife's childhood home isn't bloody romantic.