Hollywood star and body image advocate Keira Knightley is believed to be expecting her first child with husband James Righton.

The Atonement star married Righton, the co-vocalist and keyboardist from the UK band Klaxons, last year. They began dating in February 2011.

Pregnancy rumours have been circulating for weeks but Knightley is now said to be around three months pregnant.

Knightley, 29, has spoken previously about her desire to have children, but she told Vogue in 2013 she would not give up her acting career once she became a mother.

The actress made headlines earlier this year after posing topless and refusing to be photoshopped in a bid to raise awareness of body image and retouching.

She has recently scored a Screen Actors Guild best supporting actress nomination for her role in The Imitation Game.

Congratulations Keira and James. That’s going to be one genetically blessed baby.

