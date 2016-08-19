Keira Knightley has been wearing wigs at work for the last five years.

From a rebellious soccer player in Bend it Like Beckham to the title character in Anna Karenina, Keira Knightley has played some diverse characters.

With such varying roles comes equally diverse hairstyles, changes Knightley considers the “biggest risk” she’s taken with her look – and it’s taken its toll.

“I have dyed my hair virtually every colour imaginable for different films. It got so bad that my hair literally began to fall out of my head!” she told InStyle.

Watch: We get blonde expert Deborah Grevett to spill all her hair secrets. Post continues after video.

She needed a solution, so for the past five years, Knightley’s hair has escaped harsh treatment and constant change.

“So for the past five years I’ve used wigs [for filming], which is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to my hair,” she said.

We never even noticed.

Image: Red Bus Film Distribution

She's not alone. In 2013 January Jones told Grazia UK that dyeing her hair too much had caused it to "fall out in clumps."