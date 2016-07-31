One woman's hopeful response to the scourge of domestic violence.

On a regular weekday morning, the 10th of September 2015, Gold Coast woman Tara Brown dropped her daughter off at child care.

Police allege that her former partner was waiting for her there. When she drove away from the child care centre, police say that he chased her, that he ran her off the road, and then he violently beat her. Tara died later, in hospital, as a result of her injuries.

On the same day, another Gold Coast woman, Karina Lock was shot and killed by her former partner in the car park of a local fast food restaurant.

Karina Lock.

It was also that day, former lawyer Jackie Gillies knew she needed to do something. She had dropped her son off at Kinder, and as she was driving away she heard about Tara Brown on the radio.

"That day, I had just dropped my son off. Imagine if somebody was to pick [my son] up from Kinder but it wasn't me and it wasn't his Dad. And it was someone who was saying, 'you're never going to see you Mum again. She's dead and it was your Dad that's done it.' I was just so, I was really emotional.

"The next day another woman Karina Locke was killed in Queensland as well.

"I just thought, 'this has got to stop. Like, there's nothing I can do, what can I do?' And then I did what quilters do.

"The only thing I can do is make somebody a quilt. You know we do it somebody has a baby. We do it when somebody gets sick. We do it to say thank you to our kids' teachers at school. We do it for lots of different reasons. And I just thought, if I could make one quilt and give it to a domestic violence refuge then that will be me at least making a positive contribution."

Three years ago, pregnant with her youngest son, Jackie felt the urge to sew her unborn child a quilt. She didn't even own a sewing machine at that time. She borrowed her mother's to make it. Jackie finished the quilt on the same day her son was born.

And just like that, Jackie was hooked. She has been quilting ever since.

It's hard to explain what's so compelling about quilting, for those that quilt as regularly as women like Jackie, and women like me. It's probably a combination of reasons; a drive to creativity, an interest in surface design, the idea of making something that will make another person warm and cosy.