This politician wants to ban oral sex

The Republican candidate for Governor in the US state of Virginia, Ken Cuccinelli, says he's a "real protector of children". And he's been thinking long and hard about how to keep children safe from sexual predators. His solution: criminalise oral sex.

What the?

Cuccinelli says vaginal intercourse is fine but other acts such as oral and anal sex should be outlawed for EVERYONE, regardless of age, gender, marital status or sexual orientation.

So he wants to reinstate the state's Crimes Against Nature law, renaming it the "Anti-Child Predators Law".

The law, struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2003, states: "If any person carnally knows in any manner any brute animal, or carnally knows any male or female person by the anus or by or with the mouth, or voluntarily submits to such carnal knowledge, he or she shall be guilty of a Class 6 felony."It doesn't make any sense and hopefully it never becomes an actual law because it would mean that adults who choose to have a bit of fun in their own bedrooms could be arrested, charged and be labelled sex offenders for the rest of their lives."

Come off it Ken, the sexual activities of consenting adults has nothing to do with the depraved acts of child sexual predators. Let's hope majority of people in power concentrate on policies that have a hope of being effective.