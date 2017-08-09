The $2 family holiday hack that will save you tears while travelling with kids.

“Travelling with little kids was an easy, fuss-free experience”… said no parent ever.

No, you’re more likely to hear retellings of nightmare experiences, like four-hour flight delays and an iPad with a flat battery.

One mum, however, claims she has discovered a way to “save” her sanity while travelling and it’s a source of entertainment for kids young and old that could cost you as little as $2.

The parent shared on Reddit her number one parenting travel hack: buy a packet of balloons.

“Many times I have been saved travelling with balloons,” the user, who posted as Orchid_Breeder, shared.

Why? Well, until you blow it up, it takes up basically zero space and once inflated offers precious minutes of distraction and energy-burning.

“We’ve played with them in a hotel room when the kids need to get energy out,” the guru continued.