1. “Give me a sign you’re okay.” Family’s plea to missing Victorian woman.

The family of a Melbourne woman missing for four days has made an emotional plea for her to contact them or come home.

Kayla Steffen, 24, was last seen by her housemates at their Altona North home early on Friday morning and police are concerned for her welfare because she has a medical condition.

The woman's sister Phoebe Steffen says her sibling, an amateur artist, seemed "a bit distressed" before disappearing and begged her sibling to make contact with the family, AAP reports.

"If, for whatever reason, you don't want to come home, please just give me some sort of sign or something that you're okay," she said.

The missing woman's mother, Jo Deppeler, described her as funny, beautiful and caring.

"Our daughter's gone missing and I don't know where she is. There's no words to describe how that feels," she said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

2. Marriage equality will be granted if 50 per cent vote 'yes', Prime Minister confirms.