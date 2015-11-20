The 2 biggest fitness myths Kayla Itsines wants you to stop believing.

Image supplied.

You don’t have to be a fitness enthusiast to know who Kayla Itsines is. If you have an Instagram account, chances are you’ve come across her name.

Hailing from Adelaide, the 24-year-old personal trainer has gained a cult following through her popular Bikini Body Guides, which include a 12-week diet and exercise plan. Her Instagram account alone has amassed almost four million followers from all corners of the globe.

Just yesterday, Itsines was named Woman of the Year at Cosmopolitan magazine‘s Fun Fearless Female Awards. We caught up with the fitness guru to find out her thoughts on #fitspo, social media ‘experts’ and exercise myths.

Are there any fitness myths you wish people would stop believing?

“Two that I come across regularly are ‘Doing weights will make you bulky’ and ‘To lose weight you shouldn’t eat certain food groups’. Resistance training not only gives women the tone and definition they’re wanting, but the health benefits of this type of training are endless. I frequently hear girls saying they’re avoiding carbohydrates because they want to lose weight. Unless you have an intolerance, it’s important to eat a balanced diet consisting of foods from all of the major food groups. Cutting out food groups entirely from your diet can potentially lead to lack of energy, difficulty in digestion, weakening of immune system and production of certain hormones can begin to slow down. I believe every women is different and what works for one person may not work for the other.”

Looking for a true core workout? Paper Tiger show us one in the video below.

You’ve said before you have a mission of “ending confusion within the health and fitness industry”. What is the main confusion you’d like to clear up?

“I have been in the fitness industry for over seven years now and have spent this time specifically training women. In that time I have seen hundreds of different weight loss plans, fad diets and fitness crazes. The industry has new “fads” coming out so regularly, that it can be confusing for women to truly understand how to live a healthy lifestyle. My goal has and always will be to empower women by providing them with the right tools and educational information so they can become fit, strong and feel the confidence that they deserve. I believe it’s really important to help your body develop a habit to a healthy lifestyle for the long-run and understand that it takes hard work and dedication.”