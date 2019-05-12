"My proud Greek heritage." Kayla Itsines on the special meaning behind her baby girl's name.

As Kayla Itsines celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mum, she shared the personal story behind her baby daughter’s name – Arna Leia Pearce – with her millions of followers on Instagram.

Kayla, who welcomed her first child with partner Tobi Pearce on April 30, posted a photo of the “incredible women” in her life, including her grandmother, mother Anna and sister Leah, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

She captioned the photo: “What I would like to do today, is share with you something personal and very close to my heart. The meaning behind the name Tobi and I chose to give our beautiful baby girl, Arna Leia Pearce.”

The 27-year-old fitness entrepreneur explained that when choosing her baby girl’s name she wanted a name that was “somewhat Greek and traditional by passing on the names of my family through to the next generation”.

“Our daughter Arna Leia is named after my incredible mother, Anna and hilarious sister, Leah,” she wrote.

⁣⁣⁣Kayla went on to explain that in Greek, Anna is ‘Avva’, so she and Tobi decided to go with ‘Arna’ as “this spelling is the closest to the pronunciation in Greek”.

“It was to our delight that in other cultures the name Arna means ‘strength’. We thought that was so beautiful!” she added.

Kayla and Tobi also chose ‘Leia’ as it is the Greek spelling of Leah.

“We chose these names to preserve my family’s proud Greek heritage,” she said.

Kayla and Tobi first shared the happy news about their baby in April this year.

“I just stared into Tobi’s eyes the whole time during delivery, nervously whispering ‘please let her be healthy, please be okay, please be okay’ and Tobi kept repeating ‘I love you so much – she’s going to be healthy it’s okay just breathe it’s okay’. We both were crying,” Kayla wrote of her delivery at the time.