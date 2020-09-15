10 years ago, Kaya vanished. No one knew she was missing until now.

This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



Nearly a decade has passed since Kaya Centeno was last seen. The young girl disappeared from Rohnert Park, California sometime between 2010 and 2012.

But up until now, police had no idea she was missing.

It was only until her adoptive parents came under investigation for allegedly abusing her two younger siblings that Kaya's disappearance became known to the world.

Kaya and her two siblings had been adopted by Gina and Jose Centeno in 2008. But 18 months ago, Kaya's siblings were sent out of the US to live with relatives in Mexico.

Mexican police later received a call from the relative's neighbours who were concerned about the two children.

During an interview with police, the children spoke of alleged emotional, sexual and physical abuse that had occurred over eight to 10 years. They also bought up an older sister named Kaya who lived with them in Rohnert Park.

It is believed Kaya was between eight and 12 years old.

The interview not only started an investigation into the children's adoptive parents by Rohnert Park police but also shone a spotlight on a potential eight-year disappearance that had gone unnoticed by authorities.