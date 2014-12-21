Voulez-Vous: "I am inspired by spirits in the trees."

Welcome to Mamamia’s art endeavour, the Voulez-Vous Project. Every week we celebrate emerging artists, designers, illustrators, creators and women who knit using their vaginas. (Kidding. Maybe.)

We are surrounded by trees each day, but we rarely look at them in such depth and such detail as people like Kay Benjamin.

In fact, trees are her inspiration.

“I am inspired by the concept that there might be spirits in the trees,” she told Mamamia.

“The idea is that the trees have past secrets.”

Kay studied art at school and found she had a passion for creating.

“I majored in photography and etching at university, but I particularly loved life drawing and the human form.”

But why trees? Well, she believes everyone loves them.

“Initially I was taken by a tree in front of my house. I watched the light play with it from morning to night and started photographing it. I wanted to show its journey through the seasons, the way the sun hangs low in winter and gleams through from above in summer. I then started playing with the photos. I superimposed three stills and what appeared were three very distinct women. It haunted me. It was months before I decided I just had to paint what I saw.”

Her painting turned out incredibly and her passion for artistically representing trees blossomed.

“I now photograph trees to see if there are any people. Many don’t have any to be found but the ones that do are very distinct and are always of a set period in time. I paint them as I see them. I have recently started the task of writing short stories about each of my paintings.”