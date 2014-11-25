7 secrets Katy Perry has revealed during her Sydney visit.

Image: Katy performing during the Prismatic Tour (Getty)

Unless you’re one of her dedicated Katycats (“fans” to commoners like us), your knowledge of Katy Perry is probably quite limited.

You’re probably aware that she has an affinity for brightly coloured hair and candy-themed outfits, that she used to be married to Russell Brand, and that she may or may not have kissed a girl. You might even know that her real name is Katy Hudson (not to be confused with Kate Hudson) and that her foray into the music world was a Christian rock album.

Until last Friday night (yes, pun intended), The Glow team was largely in the same boat. But when we attended one of the Sydney shows of her Prismatic tour, we learned a whole lot about the 30-year-old’s lifestyle, thanks to her surprisingly open on-stage banter. Here are some of the health and beauty tidbits we picked up:

1. She’s recently discovered she’s gluten intolerant

Poor Katy. Earlier this year, after feeling a bit out of sorts, the singer paid a visit to her doctor and received some sad news. “You get to a certain age, and then one day your doctor of Chinese medicine tells you you’re allergic to gluten,” she lamented during the show, before ‘growing’ a Crust pizza from below the stage (it was a gardening themed segment, if that makes more sense…).

When she gave the pizza away to a young (gluten-tolerant) fan, Katy left the girl with a dire warning - "Your body can change..." - before dedicating her hit The One That Got Away to all the pizzas she'll never get to eat. Clearly she's really bummed about this. But K-Pez, if you're reading this: there are some gluten-free products that don't taste like dust. Consider this post as your guide.

Also, fun fact: Zooey Deschanel, who is regularly confused for Katy (and vice versa) is also gluten intolerant. Coincidence? Or are they really secret twins? We'll never know.

2. You can copy her concert look quite easily

A Katy Perry show is like a sparkly smorgasbord of elaborate costumes, wigs (more on that later), kooky props and colourful makeup. While the rest of us may never be able to get away with wearing a giant, inflatable yin-and-yang dress or a glow-in-the-dark two-piece (well, not in the office, anyway) we can recreate her on-stage makeup quite easily. Even better - you don't need a pop star income to do so.

As a Covergirl ambassador, Katy wears many of the brand's products during her concerts and public appearances. These are the ones her makeup artists use for her performance of Birthday - happily, you can pick most of these up at Priceline:

As for the green wig and printed bodysuit... we can't really help you there.

3. She grows her own veggies

Like many California natives, Katy is all about healthy living and clean eating - and this is one of the things she loves about Australia. Not content to just buy her veggies from the farmer's market, Miss Perry says she's become a real 'green thumb' at home, growing chives, lettuce, and the ubiquitous kale, which she uses for cooking.