Well, this is the most exciting thing that’s happened since Orlando Bloom got his willy out on a paddleboard.

Bloom has definitely maybe probably not gotten back together with his ex Katy Perry (Perry was also on said paddleboard along with Bloom and his willy).

You see, the other day Perry and Bloom walked a dog together in Prague.

As far as our intensive research can tell walking a dog in Prague is exclusively a couples-based activity.

What’s more a “source” told Entertainment Weekly they were back together… so it must be true.

The three part relationship theory that will change the way you think about life. Post continues.

The “source” says the pair are spending time together, away from the public eye, to work on their relationship… and their paddleboarding skills.

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world,” the “source” to ET.

“They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.”

According to said very trustworthy and definitely not made up “source”, Katy, 33, didn’t take Bloom, 41, to her sister’s wedding last month because she didn’t want to bring attention to their relationship.

“She knew they would be photographed at a public event and therefore would be under a microscope again,” the “source” said.

“They want to avoid having to answer questions about their relationship.”

The “source”, who must be some kind of relationship expert, said the couple is “rekindling what they had, but in a much healthier way”.

Either that or Perry and Bloom have started a Prague-based dog walking company together ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.