Katy Perry's Met Gala veil has the entire world confused right now.

Congratulations, fashion friends. The Met Gala is upon us once more. But while ogling the red carpet looks, one big question has arisen: What does the Katy Perry’s Met Gala veil say?

Hitting the red carpet in an intricate red, floor-length Margiela lace dress, the 32-year-old singer – who, along with Pharrell Williams, is this year’s co-chair of the gala – wore a long, red veil with a word embroidered along her eye line.

What does Katy Perry's met gala veil say
Seriously, so confused. Source: Getty.

What that word is, though, the internet was not entirely sure.

"Whiteness?" one Twitter user guessed.

"Wellness?" another asked.

"Wetness?"

Close, but no cigars, I'm afraid.

According to superfans, the veil says "witness", which is believed to be the title of Perry's forthcoming album.

As for the mirrors that sit either side of the veil... well, we have no idea, but they'll sure come in handy for Met Gala attendees who need to touch up their lippy throughout the night.

Check out all the Met Gala red carpet looks below.

Met Gala 2017 red carpet

met gala 2017 red carpet
Elle Fanning(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Huma Abedin(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Lily Collins(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Zoe Kravitz(Source: Getty Images.)
Mindy-Kaling-Met-Gala-2017
Mindy Kaling(Source: Getty Images.)
Kylie-Jenner-Met-Gala-2017
Kylie Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Elizabeth-Banks-Met-Gala-2017Elizabeth-Banks-Met-Gala-2017
Elizabeth Banks(Source: Getty Images.)
Diane Kruger(Source: Getty Images.)
Felicity Jones(Source: Getty Images.)
Daisy-Ridley-Met-Gala-2017
Daisy RidleyImage: Getty
Anna-Wintour-Met-Gala-2017
Anna Wintour(Source: Getty Images.)
Alison-Williams-Met-Gala-2017
Alison Williams(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Lily Aldridge(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Solange Knowles(Source: Getty Images.)
Kendall Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Emily Ratajkowski(Source: Getty Images.)
Grace Hartzel(Source: Getty Images.)
Riley Keough(Source: Getty Images.)
Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Katy PerryImage: Getty
Karen Elson(Source: Getty Images.)
Claire-Danes-Met-Gala-2017
Claire Danes(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Alexa Chung(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Gisele Bundchen(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Priyanka Chopra(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Katie Holmes(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Emma Roberts(Source: Getty Images.)
