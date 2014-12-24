“Please don’t forget her.”
These were the words of Katrina Dawson’s heartbroken mother, Jane Dawson, at her memorial in Sydney today.
That’s not going to happen. So many people crowded the University of Sydney’s Great Hall today that they were queuing around the building for a space to pay their respects.
The Great Hall at the University of Sydney was overflowing with mourners at Katrina Dawson’s memorial service. Image via Getty.
Yesterday Katrina, 38, was laid to rest at a private ceremony. Today, more than 1500 people, including the Prime Minister and former Governor General Quentin Bryce, farewelled the woman slain by a gunman in the Sydney siege exactly one week ago.
Her friends spoke about her abilities as a barrister, a loving friend, a loving wife and, above all, as a passionate mother to her three little children.
They shared stories about Katrina’s cake-making prowess, her legal skills, her love of fancy dress parties, her ability to manage a million things in a day, and they marvelled at their good fortune to have her in their lives, even for a relatively short time.
Katrina’s father Sandy said his only daughter “gave our family 38 years of joy.”
he was the best friend anyone could have.”
The order of service from today’s memorial showed Katrina on her wedding day.
Paul Smith and Katrina Dawson – via Twitter.
“She constantly reminded us of her and that’s why we loved her.”
Sydney University’s Great Hall, where the memorial was held. Via Twitter.
Katrina’s girlfriends continued to paint a picture of a warm and wonderful woman. Her former Women’s College friends Kate, Sally and Brydie sharing their favourite memories of their ‘Treen.”
Sally Webb, Cate Stewart and Bridie Mcdermott on stage. “My mummy is in heaven and heaven is in my heart so mummy will be with me all the time,” Ms Webb recalled. Image via Getty.
And with these words, Sally summed up the feelings of all who loved her. She told the congregation that last Wednesday night Katrina’s little son Ollie had said to her: “My mummy is in heaven – and heaven is in my heart – so my mummy will be with me all the time.”