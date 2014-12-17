Members of Katrina Dawson’s family visited Martin Place on Thursday afternoon to pay tributes to their lost relative.

Katrina Dawson, 38, died tragically in the Sydney siege. She was a Sydney barrister and mother-of-three.

The two males and two females, who are yet to be identified, left flowers at the Martin Place memorial, and held back tears as they noticed a letter written to Ms Dawson by one of her daughters:

A letter left by Katrina Dawson’s daughter at Martin Place: via Getty.

They paused and took a photograph, then continued to look at the rest of the memorial.

Fairfax Media reports Ms Dawson, the daughter of a top QC, has three children aged under ten – two girls and a boy. The youngest child, a girl, is just four years old.

Ms Dawson attended Ascham and received a TER of 100. She also topped her bar exams, the Brisbane Times reports. The ABC reports her husband is Paul Smith, a partner at King & Wood Mallesons, the law firm where the couple first met. Ms Dawson worked at Selborne chambers on Phillip Street in Sydney’s CBD, just a minutes’ walk from the Lindt cafe.

Katrina Dawson.

The Daily Telegraph reports it understands Ms Dawson died as a result of cardiac arrest.

For a touching post about Katrina’s family, click here.

It is understood Ms Dawson was getting a coffee with her work colleague at the time of the siege. The Australian reported her three children did not know she was a hostage until Tuesday morning.