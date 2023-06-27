The mysterious death of a New York fashion designer just got even darker.

In July 2022, a New York fashion designer was found dead in her Lower East Side apartment in New York City.

Her name was Katie Gallagher. What followed was an outpouring of grief from the New York fashion world, sad to have lost one of their up-and-coming talents.

Neighbours became worried when they spotted Gallagher's keys hanging from the outside door to her apartment, and so they went in to check on her.

The body of 35-year-old Gallagher showed no obvious signs of trauma, police said, although they reportedly suspected a drug overdose.

Eight months later, police said Gallagher had not died of a self-inflicted drug overdose, but was a victim of homicide.

The cause of death was later confirmed by the medical examiner who determined she died from acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl, ethanol and another opioid.

Investigators then said the manner of Gallagher's death was a "drug-facilitated theft", which left many wondering what exactly a "drug-facilitated theft" is.

And what is even stranger is that New York cops have said these mysterious crimes are becoming increasingly common.

In the past year, police sources say there's been a pattern of at least 26 recent "drug-facilitated" robberies around New York City, including the East Village, the Lower East Side and the Bronx.

In December 2022, detectives arrested and charged a suspect over the overdose robbery deaths of two club-goers in the Lower East Side, alleging Kenwood Allen, age 33, had killed the two club-goers.