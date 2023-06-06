Kathleen Folbigg has spoken for the first time since being released from prison.

On her first night of freedom, Kathleen Folbigg said her "face muscles hurt from smiling so much".

Spending time with her childhood friend and longtime advocate, Tracy Chapman, Folbigg ate slices of pizza and plenty of garlic bread, sipping on a Kahlua and Coke.

It was a feeling 20 years in the making.

Yesterday, NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley announced that Folbigg was pardoned, following a report received from NSW chief justice Tom Bathurst KC stating there is "reasonable double as to Ms Folbigg's guilt".

Back in 2003, Folbigg was handed a 25-year minimum sentence after being found guilty of three counts of murder and one of manslaughter over the deaths of her four children. She has always maintained her innocence, claiming her babies — Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura — died of natural causes between 1989 and 1999.

Rare genetic variants later identified in Folbigg and her daughters triggered an inquiry into her conviction not long after a 2019 examination.

The CALM2-G114R variant impacting the calcium-binding calmodulin protein was found to be a "reasonably possible cause" of Sarah and Laura's deaths, according to cardiology and genetics experts. Patrick may have died from a neurogenetic disorder, which could have hospitalised him before his death, experts told the inquiry. The inquiry was told the cause of Caleb's death at 19 days remains undetermined.