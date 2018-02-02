Meghan Markle has left Suits for good, and an equally famous face is about to replace her.

It’s safe to say Meghan Markle has a very busy 2018 ahead of her. After all, in just three and a half months, she’ll be walking down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel at Winsdor Castle towards Prince Harry, in the most highly anticipated royal wedding of the year.

But filming the next season of Suits is not on the 36-year-old’s ‘to-do’ list, after she confirmed she would be giving up her acting career once married.

Luckily, another big name star - whose face you may have recognised from another long-running TV drama - has stepped up to fill Meghan's shoes.

That's right, Katherine Heigl, of Grey's Anatomy and 27 Dresses fame is set to join the cast for the show's eighth season.

The 39-year-old is set to play Samantha Wheeler, a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who will "challenge the status quo".

Her character will "either become the firm's greatest ally or most powerful enemy", according to The Hollywood Reporter.