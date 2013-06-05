Now here's a celebrity pregnancy nobody predicted.

This just in:

Kate Winslet is pregnant with her third child.

It will be the first child to her new husband, Ned Rocknroll (who just happens to be the nephew of Richard Branson – in case you couldn’t tell from the sensible name change).

Her rep confirmed to People magazine that “Kate and Ned are delighted over the news.”

It will be the third child for the 37-year-old actress, who has 12-year-old daughter Mia with first ex-husband Jim Threapleton and 9-year-old son Joe, with ex-husband number 2 Sam Mendes.



Kate and Ned, 34, married in December last year after dating for 18 months; her best friend Leonardo DiCaprio gave her away.

Their relationship started not long after Kate rescued Richard Branson’s mother from a house fire on Necker Island, Branson’s private getaway in the Carribean.

And in other baby news…

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 34, has announced she’s expecting her first child with her current TV co-star Brian Hallisay. The actors star in US show The Client List together and started dating about 15 months ago.

The two said in statement to US Weekly:

“We’re so thrilled and happy to start a family.”

3. What the WHAT happened on Game of Thrones this week (and why do so many people care)?

**SPOILER ALERT**

In case you didn’t notice, the interwebs/twitter/facebook/EVERYONE lost their shit this week over the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

For those who don’t know, Game of Thrones is an HBO show based on a series of fantasy books by George R. R. Martin. It’s kind of like The Sopranos, but set in the Middle Ages. And everyone who watches it IS OBSESSED WITH IT.

This week, no less than THREE main characters where violently killed off in one shocking, unexpected swoop, at what has become known as the Red Wedding. Cut to the shit-losing part.