When Kate Ritchie gave birth to her daughter Mae, she needed a simple skincare routine that wasn’t going to take up valuable time and space on her shower shelf. The actress and radio presenter tried QV skincare and hasn’t looked back, even becoming the brand’s ambassador recently.

The 37-year-old spoke to Mamamia about her wind-down routine (scotch on the rocks, anyone?) and the one fragrance she’ll wear forever.

The Morning Routine

“The first thing I do is check to see if my daughter made it into bed with us overnight! And if not, I’ll sneak downstairs to get some early morning work done with a strong, white tea.

“I do most of my morning cleansing in the shower — QV Face Gentle Foaming Cleanser ($13.49) followed by QV Intensive Moisturising Cleanser ($22.49). Using soap-free products that are high in glycerin really does my skin wonders. It’s great that the QV range is gentle enough for Mae’s skin too (although she does have her own QV Baby products) and it means the shower is not overflowing with pump actions and squirty bottles. It’s much more streamlined these days.

“It’s then a lathering of QV Skin Lotion ($16.79) and QV Face Moisturising Day Cream ($15.29) with an SPF 30, which is an absolute must every time I leave the house. If I have a bit of a lazy day at work I’ll try to pop in a leave-in hair treatment.

WATCH: A natural face mask you can whip up at home. (Post continues after video).

“If I have time to wash and blowdry/dripdry I will use either a Goldwell shampoo or a great product I’ve discovered for my much blonder hair these days, which is Oribe. I haven’t washed my hair daily since my days working and living in Summer Bay. If I have been working and have a great blow-dry then I try to make that last for as many days as possible! On average I would say I wash it twice a week, maybe three times.”

Makeup Time

“I prefer to wear minimal makeup every day. Weekends I am pretty much makeup-free and radio allows me to do that most days, although in this day and age everything seems to be filmed for online so I have to look a little respectable.