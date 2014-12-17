Well, this is unexpected.

Kate Middleton left the house wearing something other than complete Princess regalia.

The Duchess of Cambridge – who’s pregnant, in case you have been living in Siberia for the past few months – is very, very rarely seen in anything but utter sartorial prim perfection. We’re talking: pencil skirts, twin-sets, kitten heels and pea coats.

So you can imagine our shock when we saw her latest outfit included… a black hoodie.

Yes, she’s made hoodies fashionable.

All black everything. So chic, Kate M. Image via WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Just take a look. She wore that hoodie like no one else could. She has even made us want to dig out our old trackies and take them for a spin around the block. Maybe.

She pulls it off. Scout’s honour. Image via WPA Pool/Getty Images.

The Duchess wore her comfortable attire while visiting a scout colony and teaching the children about disability. She helped the kids ice a cake while wearing a blindfold, and cut some food with a boxing glove on her hand – all to show the scouts that disabled people can complete everyday activities just like anyone else.

Now, back to that hoodie, seeing the pictures not enough? Luckily for you, Clarence House posted a video of her wearing it. (Don’t worry, we watched it three times, too.)

We’re calling it now: This will be the biggest trend of 2015. Hoodie chic.

Kate Middleton in a peach Jenny Packham dress at a children's hospice.

Kate Middleton wearing a $30 ASOS wrap dress while shopping for nursery furniture in Chelsea, London.

Kate Middleton wearing a $76 polka dot Topshop dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends The Art Room Reception at the National Portrait Gallery.

Charles, Camilla and Kate at Queen Elizabeth II's annual summer garden party.

Kate in the 'Sophia' dress by Erdem to launch a counseling program at Willows Primary School in Manchester.

Kate Middleton stunning in a bright red Versace coat.

Kate Middleton in a cream-coloured coat at Clare Charity Centre in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, England.

The Duchess a blue Malene Birger coat at the unveiling of a new subway at London's Baker Street Underground.

At a scout training day dressed in a Barbour coat, blue skinny jeans, Le Chameau Vierzon Nord boots, and a Scouts neckerchief.

Kate Middleton at a Scouts ceremony at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton in a MaxMara wrap dress

Kate in a brown Hobbs coat

Kate Middleton on the Swiss slopes

Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony

Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony

Kate Middleton leaving the hospital

Kate

Kate's hair: Before and after.

Kate's £1,400 silk pleated Mulberry ‘Cabbage’ dress

The Daily Mail compared Kate's hair and dress to Princess Diana's in this photo Diana's dress was made of emerald green silk chiffon. Memories Of Diana : Departure From Auckland For Eluthera - April 30th 1983 These screen-captures of Princess Diana are taken from an ITN source compilation clip from the royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1983. http://www.princess-diana-remembered.com/1/post/2012/06/memories-of-diana-departure-from-auckland-for-eluthera-april-30th-1983.html D

Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara

Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara

Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.

Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.

William and Kate dancing on the island of Tuvalu.

William and Kate in Singapore

Kate in a navy blue Mulberry frock as she arrives in the tiny village of Marau on the Solomon Islands.

In a yellow Jaeger dress.

Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.

Kate wearing traditional clothing provided by her hosts.

Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.

The Duchess in Kuala Lumpur.

Kate Middleton in the Alexander McQueen gown everyone's talking about.

Looks like the scene of a movie. The princess in another Jenny Packham dress.

Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift dress. Cue wardrobe envy.

Kate in Jenny Packham

Even Wills got into the act with a complementary tie.

Kate wearing a kimono-style dress by Jenny Packham + signiture nude pumps.

In an Alexander McQueen suit, while she tries her hand at some mechanical work.

Again, in the Alexander McQueen suit.

Kate in Singapore

Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift and a Jenny Packham frock.

The Duchess looking royal in a white gown by Alexander McQueen.

Wearing Singapore-based label Raoul.

Matching waves.

Kate and WIlliam attend a premiere of Disney film Nature Cats in London.

Kate Middleton spent her first Christmas at Sandringham.

Kate with sister Pippa.

Kate and Wills.

Kate Middleton on her wedding day.

She wore this hat, created by milliner Jane Corbett, to a Christmas service.

Kate and William early in their relationship.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND HIS GIRLFRIEND KATE MIDDLETON ENJOYING A NIGHT OUT AT RAFFLES CLUB IN KINGS ROAD.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND HIS GIRLFRIEND KATE MIDDLETON ENJOYING A NIGHT OUT AT RAFFLES CLUB IN KINGS ROAD.

Kate and Wills.

St Andrews University Fashion Show KATE MIDDLETON

Kate Middleton in a striking pink number.

Kate Middleton and her eclectic taste in hats.

Kate and Wills.

Kate and Wills, 24 hours after their engagement.

Kate and William.

The Duchess of Cambridge with her husband.

The Royals.

A beautiful shot of Kate and Wills.

Kate Middleton on her wedding day.

The royal wedding.

Kate changed into another Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen design for the evening festivities at Buckingham palace