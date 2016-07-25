Kate Middleton’s latest outfit proves we’ve reached Peak Trainer.

In the most shocking news to come out of the UK since Brexit, Kate Middleton has been spotted in trainers.

Yes, I am talking about the lace-up variety of shoe one wears jogging. On the Duchess of Cambridge’s feet.

And yes, she was (gasp) at an ~official~ event while doing so. Waving and smiling alongside Prince William at the America’s Cup headquarters in Portsmouth, K-Middy walked around with her usual bubbly, royal air wearing a polo shirt, black jeans, 18-carat gold and diamond earrings that cost $3863, and some decidedly un-royal shoes.

I know, I know — I can basically hear your eyes rolling into the back of your head right now. “Lady, sneakers aren’t a new trend; who cares if she wore them or not?”

But in thinking that you’ve actually hit the proverbial stiletto right onto the toe.

When Kate Middleton, she of the $10,000 outfits, the jewels, the crowns and the Alexander McQueen everything, decides it’s appropriate — fashionable, even — to wear jeans and sneakers to an official event, this is big. I don't think humongous would be a stretch.