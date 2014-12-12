beauty

Kate Middleton continues to make pink coats a thing.

In case you missed it: Kate and Wills have been touring the US this week. The royal pair met with music royalty, Beyonce & Jay Z, encountered touchly-feely basketballers, and attended charity functions, galas and visited the 9/11 memorial.

Kate gifted the internet with her now iconic side eye roll…

… and generally wore a bunch of amazing coats and outfits we all want to copy come winter. Enjoy every single outfit from her tour.
460223506_10.jpg
460219442_10.jpg
460218626_10.jpg
460196518_10.jpg
460196710_10.jpg
460196644_10.jpg
460117818_10.jpg
460149094_10.jpg
460156618_10.jpg
460156640_10.jpg
460172564_10.jpg
460176906_10.jpg
460204896_10.jpg

The week in fashion was not without other gloriousness from Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt and Julianne Moore. Take a look.
Cameron Diaz
Emily Blunt
Gwen Stefani
Zoe Kazan
Jessica Chastien
Anna Kendrick
Julianne Moore
Felicity Jones
Jennifer Lopez
Evangeline Lily

Who made your best-dressed list this week?

