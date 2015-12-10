beauty

Kate Middleton has undergone a serious chop (read: at least 10 cms).

Image: Getty.

Public service announcement: Kate Middleton has chopped off all her hair.

OK, so it’s not quite that drastic – but in royal terms a major cut like this is the equivalent of regular folk dyeing their hair bright blue.

After what feels like years of little to no variations with her hairstyle other than the addition of long bangs, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out at a charity function with significantly shorter hair – and it looks every bit as regal as you’d expect.

The royal new 'do. Image: Getty.

It's not quite the lob we'd been hoping for, but it's pretty bloody magnificent nonetheless. While the colour appears to have remained the same - and let's not ignore that enviable shine either - our favourite royal looks to have chopped off around three inches.

Who knows what's next. An undercut? Cornrows? (Post continues after gallery.)

Which is your favourite for hair of the day?

