The way Duchess Kate changes her appearance right before she announces her pregnancies.

There’s some very serious investigative journalism happening right now.

As you may be aware The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced on Monday that they’re expecting their third child. The world then went a little bonkers.

That same day Kate Proctor, a political journalist from the London Evening Standard, shared a little theory on Twitter.

‘

Proctor and her friends believe every time Middleton (Kate the Princess, not Kate the journalist) is about to announce her pregnancy she gets a new hairdo.

Yep, this is a very serious hair-vestigation.

Pattern is Duchess of Cambridge changes her hairstyle, people concentrate on her head, then announces pregnancy. My gfs called this wks ago! — Kate Proctor (@KateProctorES) September 4, 2017

Proctor says Middleton does this so people concentrate on her head instead of her belly.

This then led to a full investigative report from Business Insider (yep, Business Insider) and we have to admit that when you run the numbers, it does kind of add up.

On November 27, 2012, the Duchess attended the opening of The Natural History Museum’s Treasures Gallery with a… a… fringe.

Just three days later, Kate and Wills announced she was pregnant with their first child, Prince George.