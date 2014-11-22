Is this Kate Middleton's best maternity look yet?

By NICKY CHAMP

We’re calling it. This is Kate Middleton‘s best maternity look yet.

The Duchess of Cambridge is back in the spotlight after a (no doubt) hideous bout of Hyperemesis Gravidarum, and it’s her appearance at the Place2be Wellbeing in Schools Awards at Kensington Palace that we’re loving.

Wearing a midnight blue silk knee length skirt from one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham, paired with a sheer polka dot peplum shirt from Hobbs the 32-year-old looked positively radiant. Ok, it could be her flawless skin that’s getting us over the line here.



JUST TAKE A LOOK.

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Julianne Moore

Liam Hemsworth

Elizabeth Banks

Willow Shields

Natalie Dormer

Jessica Simpson

Jena Malone

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Julianne Moore

Jena Malone

Elizabeth Banks

Natalie Dormer

Sam Faiers

Kimberley Garner

Lorde, Natalie Dormer, Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone and Julianne Moore at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Nicki Minaj at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Donald Sutherland, Liam Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Stanley Tucci, Josh Hutcherson and Jeffrey Wright

Charli XCX at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Jaime King

Karine Vanasse

Peter Helliar and Carrie Bickmore

Jennifer Aniston attends the UK Premiere of

Rose Byrne arrives for the celebration of Rose Byrne as the new face of Oroton

Ariana Grande at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Kiesza at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Kate Hudson

Lisa Wilkinson and Cosmopolitan Editor Bronwyn McCahon at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

Jessinta Campbell at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

Dani Im at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

Lauryn Eagle at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

Cosmopolitan Editor Bronwyn McCahon and Edwina Bartholomew at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

Speaking of best looks yet, all the gorgeous frocks at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay premiere are rivaling The Emmys and Oscars red carpets.

J-Law was there in Dior (natch), Julianne Moore in Tom Ford, a flame-haired Jena Malone in an equally red Emanuel Ungaro frock and Elizabeth Banks in some kind of magnificent mullet dress.

Who gets your vote for best dressed this week?