Kate Middleton engages in "life threatening, dangerous un-royal" pregnant behaviour.

Conjure up an image of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, in your minds’ eye.

If you’re anything like me and enjoy perusing her fashion choices at length, then the picture in your head will be a recent one. With a little bit more glow than usual and the tiniest hint of a bump, the royal wife of Prince William has hit New York this week. And as with everywhere she goes, she put the style of New Yorkers to shame.

Have a look at the Duchess’ outfits of the past week and tell us honestly: Did you realise they were LIFE THREATENING AND DANGEROUS?

That’s right.

Seriously, when it comes to elegant and understated fashion, this woman can do no wrong. Or at least, that’s what we thought.

During her American tour, Kate Middleton ignored her duties as Primary Vessel and Incubator for Royal Babies and put her life and that of her unborn heir to the throne at risk by wearing…. a pink coat HIGH HEELS.

How ghastly. How disturbing. How unseemly. Please pass the smelling salts.

“The risk of stress fractures, bursitis and capsulitis (inflamed ligaments) are increased when a pregnant woman routinely wears heels,” Dr. Isaac Tabari of the NYC Podiatry Center of Excellence explained to the New York Daily News. “Pregnant women should not wear high heels every day.”

Oh Duchess… how could you?

“As a reconstructive foot surgeon, I can tell you that injuries do occur from missteps and falling when wearing high heels…. ” said Dr. Neal Blitz.

“Cast immobilization during pregnancy may place the mother at increased risk for extremity blood clots. Broken bones that are indicated for surgery may be postponed until a later date to avoid surgery on a pregnant mother – all important decisions for appropriate health care professionals and the patient,” he told the Huffington Post.

Hear that Kate? Because you’re now silly and wobbly and preggers, you might trip over those heels, break a bone and then be unable to have surgery for risk of blood clots. You reckless princess, you.