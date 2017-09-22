It’s been two and a half weeks since the world learned that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting royal baby number three, and the hype has yet to settle down.

There’s been discussion about whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be welcoming a brother or sister, conversation about baby names and, of course, speculation about when exactly the 35-year-old is due.

And thanks to a massive hint dropped by Prince William this week, we may be one step closer to solving that mystery.

(Yes, that means eager royal watchers can start making plans for camping out in front of London hospitals.)