pregnancy

Prince William just dropped a major hint about when royal baby number three will arrive.

Royal-hub

It’s been two and a half weeks since the world learned that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting royal baby number three, and the hype has yet to settle down.

There’s been discussion about whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be welcoming a brother or sister, conversation about baby names and, of course, speculation about when exactly the 35-year-old is due.

And thanks to a massive hint dropped by Prince William this week, we may be one step closer to solving that mystery.

(Yes, that means eager royal watchers can start making plans for camping out in front of London hospitals.)

prince william kate middleton news
Prince William and Kate. Image via Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Pointy End #4: Day 1, 2 and 3

Hello, Bump

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

This Glorious Mess
ADVERTISEMENT

It's long been thought that Kate and co. waited until she was at the end of her first trimester, the 12 week mark, before going public with the pregnancy news.

According to calculations, this meant Royal Baby Number Three would make his or her debut in April 2018.

But this week, William joked with a midwife that he may be seeing her "sooner than you think".

Sooner than you think, you guys.

The Prince's words have some believing that Kate was well past her first trimester when the news was revealed and that another royal baby could be in our presence as soon as March.

To see Kate Middleton's maternity style CLICK THROUGH the gallery. Post continues... 

Kate names the Clore Art Room at Barlby Primary School.
Kate meeting the kids.
ADVERTISEMENT
The bump.
The Bump again.
Kate and Will on Christmas Day.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate wearing a hoody.
Kate and Will in the US.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate and Will in the US.
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The National September 11 Memorial Museum
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking always stylish.
Posing for a photo after the game.
Kate and Will
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate visits Northside Center For Child Development.
Kate and William arrive in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meeting some of her younger fans.
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends East Anglia's Children's Hospices Appeal Launch.
More little fans.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate Middleton
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends A SportsAid Athelete Workshop
ADVERTISEMENT
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends A SportsAid Athelete Workshop.
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends A SportsAid Athelete Workshop
Kate at a remembrance day service
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate looking stunning as usual.
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends The Wildlife Photographer of The Year 2014 Awards
ADVERTISEMENT
Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Visit Tower Of London's Ceramic Poppy Field
Kate at the Commonwealth Games.
Will, Kate and Usain Bolt.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate's maternity style
kate middleton malta
Kate's maternity style
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate Middleton
Kate's maternity style
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate's maternity style
Kate's maternity style
kate middleton malta
Kate's maternity style
ADVERTISEMENT

Considering Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, and was forced to cancel public appearances as a result, it would be quite a feat for her to have kept her pregnancy under wraps for so long.

But considering Kate also battled the condition during her first and second pregnancies,  this is far from her first time at the rodeo.

By baby number three, we're sure she had systems and plans in place to ensure her pregnancy news didn't slip until the couple were well and truly ready.

Royal watchers might also get a glimpse of Kate's growing baby bump when she makes her first public appearance since the pregnancy news was announced at an event next month.

LISTEN: Mamamia Out Loud dissects the strategic dress codes of Kate and Wills.

The award-winning podcast Mamamia Out Loud is doing their first live show. There will be laughs, disagreements and you can meet the hosts afterwards! We’re also donating $5 of every ticket price to Share The Dignity so grab your friends and come along to share the love and laughs, get your tickets here.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???