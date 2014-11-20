lifestyle

Kate Middleton shows more than a hint of baby bump at charity event.

Kate Middleton, 32, was showing more than a hint of a baby bump as she welcomed guests to a charity event at Kensington Palace yesterday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is four months pregnant, looked chic as she greeted visitors from Place2Be, which is a children’s mental-health charity group. She wore a sheer peplum black shirt with polka-dots and a green skirt; her hair in the trademark Marsha Brady half-up-half-down style.

Aaaaaand we can see bump, ladies and gentlemen.

The Royal Family officially announced in September that Kate and husband Prince William, also 32, are expecting their second born, with British Prime Minister David Cameron breaking the news on Twitter.


The royal couple already have one child together – Prince George – who was born in July, 2013.

Kate shows off her clutch bump.

Stand up so we can see the bump, Kate!

As with her first pregnancy, Kate Middleton has reportedly suffering from acute morning sickness but has been receiving care from doctors at Kensington Palace.

