beauty

Stop what you're doing: Kate Middleton finally changed her hair.

Images via Getty.

We’re interrupting your day to bring you the very important news that Kate Middleton has finally changed her hair.

Ok, so it’s not a Lob or a bleached crop, but different in that she’s actually wearing it up OFF HER NECK, GUYS.

This is huge.

Kate (Duchess? Catherine?) usually flicks between a 90s half-up, half-down style, a long-curled blowout, or a low-slung ponytail.

The commoner’s guide to Kate Middleton hair.

The sighting of the back of her neck is as rare as a civil Christmas lunch. For all we know she could have the Kanji symbol for Freedom tattooed back there.

The last time she wore her hair swept up was in November at the Royal Variety Performance in London, and then it was conveniently covering the back of her neck. Coincidence? No, probably not.

But you can sleep safely tonight knowing that we can confirm that she doesn't have a tattooed neck, but a rather gorgeous blemish-free nape.

Of course she does.

“What it feels like to have morning sickness as bad as Kate Middleton”

Attending a fundraising dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 32-year-old wore a midnight blue Jenny Packham gown she's worn twice before. Her hair styled in a loose, pulled out French-braid, which was pinned into a messy bun at the base of her neck.

Also, those emeralds. Sigh.

6 braided hairstyles you can do at home.

Take a look at some of our other favourite new celebrity hair transformations.

Who has great hair right now?
Sam Hair
Jessica Rowe is back to blonde
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Gwen Stefani
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.

Whose hair are you crushing on right now?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???