At 32, Kate Malonyay was killed by her volatile and controlling ex.

Her mother Wendy says nobody saw it coming.

The second installment of Hitting Home delved into the story of Malonyay’s brutal murder at the hands of former boyfriend Elliott Coulson in April 2013.

“I spend a lot of time still pondering whether there’s anything that could have been done to save my daughter’s life,” Wendy Malonyay told the ABC.

“My son and I often discuss the fact that none of us, including Kate, thought that this would ever happen. I often recall Kate saying to me ‘Don’t worry mum, he’ll never hurt me, he’s too much of a coward’.”

Coulson and Kate met online in late 2011.

“When Kate and Elliott met, they met online… I feel like he was almost grooming her and figuring out how far can I push this girl?” Kate’s close friend Melissa Meredith told the program.

He quickly became controlling, and would send Kate abusive text messages.

“He would say some vulgar things and he would send messages of a really horrendous nature and it was escalating,” Meredith said.

“He was drinking a lot he was getting more abusive, so Kate was getting fed up with it.”

He was also lying to Kate about his life, his job and his family.

After Coulson deliberately broke some things in Kate’s Mosman apartment in January 2013, she ended it.

“She’d had enough of the verbal abuse and the control, the jealousy and the compulsive lying,” Wendy Malonyay said.

But Coulson continued to keep tabs on her daughter.

“Coulson continued to harass Kate by sending abusive phone messages and stalking her.”

Kate reached out to his family and discovered that much of what she’d been told was a lie.

She kept text message contact with him, but made no plans to see him.