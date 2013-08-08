Kate Langbroek reveals her son is recovering from leukaemia

By MAMAMIA NEWS
On air this morning, Nova radio host Kate Langbroek opened up about her 10-year-old son’s three-year battle with leukemia.
Langbroek said her first-born son Lewis was diagnosed in 2009. At first doctors though he had a virus, but after they pushed for more tests when their son wasn’t getting better, Lewis was diagnosed with a form of leukaemia called T-cell ALL.
“It is mercifully very rare and it is mercifully quite curable,” Langbroek said.
In March this year, Lewis was cleared of the cancer.
“He’s really well and he’s really healthy and his hair’s grown back,” she told her co-host Dave Hughes.
Langbroek said her son was 18 kilos at one point during his battle “and he had a feeding tube and he was a bald little badger”.
“When I was tucking him in last night there were so many times that I didn’t dare to think that I’d be tucking in my ten year old son and I feel so blessed that I am and that we’re all here.