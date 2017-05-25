Kate Langbroek talks about her bizarre feud with Schapelle Corby that we'd all forgotten about.

As Schapelle Corby prepares to return to Australia, many media outlets will likely be courting her for her story, but one person she almost certainly won’t be speaking with is Kate Langbroek.

Believe it or not, the convicted drug smuggler and radio personality have a beef that dates back almost as far as Corby’s 15-year sentence for trafficking marijuana. Seriously.

Langbroek retold her side of the story – which involves visiting Corby inside Bali’s notorious Kerobokan Prison with her friend Georgie – to her co-host Dave Hughes on their KIIS radio show yesterday afternoon.

Corby told hers in her 2006 memoir My Story – and she didn’t exactly give a glowing review of the pair’s first encounter.

“I was feeling a bit blue, but they were right there and I didn’t want to be rude. I said hi, instantly recognising the larger woman and asking, ‘Do I know you from somewhere? You look familiar',” Corby wrote (Hughes read the snippet live on air).

“She said ‘I’m from the Gold Coast.’ She said her brother was a politician and he’d asked her to visit me to find out how he could help. My bullsh*t radar went off. It was absurd; why would a politician send his sister? I couldn’t get away fast enough. I made an excuse and fled."

In fact, Langbroek's brother is a politician, Queensland Liberal John-Paul Langbroek, but Corby still accused her of "milking" their meeting for publicity on her TV show The Panel not long after.

"She even had the insensitivity to make a big deal about my pimples," the 39-year-old wrote.