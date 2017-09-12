Kate Hudson makes a joke about her own c-section. Internet fails to see funny side.

Let me begin this post by quoting the fabulous and wise Elizabeth Gilbert: CAN WE LIGHTEN UP A LITTLE?

This month in US Cosmopolitan, actress Kate Hudson made what was clearly a joke about her own experience having a caesarean section.

When Cosmo asked Hudson to name the laziest thing she’d ever done, Hudson said: “Having a c-section!”

And then BANG – the internet’s head fell off.

The online response on Hudson’s Instagram was immediate. And angry. There was a lot of caps lock and HOW VERY DARE YOU and blah blah something something outrage.

Here’s the thing. Kate Hudson made a joke. She’s allowed to make a joke about having a c-section. I’ve had four c-sections and I’m not offended by Kate Hudson. That’s the thing with being a grown-up – you can choose not to be offended. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that many women who’ve had c-sections still feel so (stupidly) ashamed/guilty about the fact they didn’t have a vaginal delivery that they too often joke about “choosing the easy way out” by having their baby “taken out of the sun-roof”. We use humour sometimes to mask our embarrassment (not that there is ANYTHING TO BE EMBARRASSED ABOUT. I’ve had four, remember?).

The point is – WHO CARES? Kate Hudson was being funny.

For what it’s worth, I once wrote a post busting lots of the myths that surround caesarean sections.

As for Kate Hudson, I have nothing to say to her other than … hurry up and make another movie soon. I am and continue to be a big fan.

As Bec Sparrow previously wrote for Mamamia:

It was a headline too good to ignore. A lure, I couldn’t go past.