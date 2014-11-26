So apparently it's easy to look like Kate Hudson.

Image: Fabletics

So you want to know Kate Hudson‘s secret for looking so glowy and fit all the time, hmm? Don’t we all.

Being an A-list Hollywood actress, Kate probably has access to all kinds of ridiculously pricey, legally dubious supplements that help her stay in shape. She probably also has a gold-plated treadmill that has extra fat-burning properties, and a PT who styles her hair while massaging away any bumps in her silhouette. Right?

Surely Kate has a secret. She’s a Famous Person. They’re not like us. We have Normal Person incomes and memberships at sweaty, smelly gyms.

Well, if you’ve come to this post hoping for some kind of explosive exposé revealing that Kate Hudson eats a tapeworm every morning, we’re sorry to disappoint you. Because the 35-year-old mum of two has revealed that her secret to staying in shape is… actually, not a secret at all. It’s just good ol’ exercise and eating food that’s good for your body.

“You work your ass off, that’s the only way. (And) you have to eat right,” Kate told Us Weekly last Friday. “Everybody wants some sort of secret and there just isn’t, it’s just you have to work out.”

The actress, who we loved best as groupie Penny Lane in Almost Famous, also admitted that her exercise routine isn’t particularly gruelling – she just ensures she finds time to fit in a workout.

"I wouldn't say (I work out) a lot, just consistently," she said.

"People think for some reason you have to work out for two and a half hours…but, it can be little. It can be 20 minutes, it could be 40 minutes ... You can't do like two weeks and go like do two days and then take a week off and then do three days and then go, 'Why aren't I (seeing results)? I don't get it.' You know, you just got to do it — sad, like anything else in life."