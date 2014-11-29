entertainment

VIDEO: Watch Kate Hudson's epic family dance battle.

It’s not Strictly Ballroom level, and it’s certainly no West Side Story.

But what this dance battle routine lacks in choreography, it makes up for in serious Hollywood star power.

Kate Hudson, 35, gladly accepted fellow actress Julianne Hough’s #thanksgivingdancewars challenge and created the magic that is the following four part video which she posted to Instagram.

And yep, it features cameos from British supermodel Cara Delevingne and Kate’s actor step-dad Kurt Russell. Oh and Goldie Hawn is in the background somewhere.

This whole Thanksgiving shebang seems a lot more coordinated than our Aussie Christmas affairs:

Remember it’s in four parts. Julianne Hough’s original dance battle throwdown continues below (it uses a drone!).

PART THREE… ❤️ #dancebattle #thanksgivingdancewars @juleshough @caradelevingne

A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

 

So basically all of these celebs are just putting our family gatherings to shame. Especially Julianne Hough’s original dance-off throw down to Kate Hudson. These video must have taken some serious planning…

 

And that’s Derek Hough on the right, Julianne’s equally famous brother and dancer on the US version of Dancing With the Stars.  So don’t beat yourself up, these people are professionals (Plus they are dancing to Brisbane band, Sheppard, so we can claim a little of the glory).

DID THEY ACTUALLY BUY A DRONE FOR THAT ONE?!

Sheesh. We’d better start practising our moves for Christmas…

 

 

 

