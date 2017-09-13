Kate Hudson's long blonde hair is the thing of the past. Now it's completely shaved off.

It’s time to get out the clippers, because buzz cuts are officially the hair cut of the year.

A bunch of celebrities including Cara Delevinge and Kristen Stewart have already lopped off their long locks this year and now Kate Hudson and her son, Ryder, have gone for the big chop.

On Monday Hudson posted a photo to Instagram of her and Ryder, 13, with matching shaved heads.

In July Hudson cut off her long, blonde hair to get into character for her new role in the movie Sister.

Sister is written and directed by Sia and is based off a short story the Australian singer/songwriter wrote eight years ago about a sober drug dealer and his autistic sister.