Vogue Fashion Editor Kate Darvill has two sets of twins under two. Here’s how she does it.

Kate Darvill lives the most unglamorous, glamourous life.

At work, she’s a Senior Fashion Editor at Vogue. At home, she the mother of two sets of twins born less than two years apart.

Now, Matilda and Jack are three-and-a-half. And Stella and Olive are 21 months.

So, just how does she hold down one of the magazine industry’s best jobs and four kids under two?

AVOID BUTTERY FINGERS

Kate Darvill gets dressed at her front door.

“I pretty much say good bye to my children, put on my work clothes and walk out the door. Same thing when I come back in”.

But it’s not always so easy. Plan B?

“I do have baby wipes in my desk and I’m often wiping down my pants when I’m sitting at my desk. It’s definitely a different level, I sit at the desk … and I think ‘my legs are hairy, I need a pedicure, a manicure’ but you know, I managed to wash my hair last night and that’s a triumph.”

GO BLACK

Know your ‘work outfits’ and keep them black. It’s safe and stress-free. Keep your pops of colour with accessories.

“Since I’ve gone back to work, I’ve worked on a conceptual wardrobe. It’s much smaller and concise and mixes and matches … it’s based around black. It just works”.

GET STEAMY

Who has time to iron? Certainly not Kate. But how do you look polished without spending hours at the ironing board? Crisis averted.

“I’m going to invest in a little handheld steamer which I’ve been told is the bomb. It’s really quick and easy and you can just plug it in and it’s easier than setting up an ironing board. Kmart have them. I’m going to go and get one … and then I can get around to wearing those things [I avoid wearing] in my wardrobe”.