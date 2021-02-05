A 22-year-old daughter and co-parenting with Michael Sheen: Kate Beckinsale's family life.

When Kate Beckinsale is asked how motherhood changed her life, her answer is usually the same.

"It has made me emotionally raw in many situations," the actor previously told Parade.

"You heart is beating outside your body when you have a baby."

The actor, who is best known for her roles in Underworld, Vacancy, and Van Helsing, had her daughter, Lily Sheen, when she was 26 years old.

Now, Beckinsale is celebrating her daughter's 22nd birthday.

"Happy birthday Lily Sheen, the best person ever invented," the 47-year-old shared on Instagram.

Lily Sheen was born to actors Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen on January 31, 1999.

The couple's relationship initially began in 1995. At the time, Beckinsale and Sheen were working together in a touring production of The Seagull.

Speaking to Cinema, Beckinsale shared that her "life changed dramatically" after meeting Sheen.

It was a swift relationship. After meeting on The Seagull, the couple quickly moved in together, before welcoming their daughter, Lily, in 1999.

Following the birth of their daughter, Beckinsale famously admitted that she felt "embarrassed" during her relationship with Sheen as he never proposed.