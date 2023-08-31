Kate Gosselin was once the most famous mum on TV. Now her son won’t talk to her.

Jon and Kate were fresh out of high school when they met at a social function in Pennsylvania in 1997. They quickly coupled up, got married and had their first children, a set of twins named Cara and Madelyn. Around four years later they decided to try for a third child and ended up welcoming sextuplets, Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah.

After a local news station picked up their story for a lifestyle segment, TLC quickly came knocking on their door to produce a reality TV show. After the success of 17 Kids and Counting, television executives were keen to jump on the trend of documenting the lives of families with multiple children.

The show was an immediate success and portrayed the chaotic lives of the Gosselin’s trying to navigate each day with eight children. At the time of the show’s premiere the sextuplents were just shy of three-years-old.

Why did Jon & Kate Plus 8 end?

As we reflect on the mega-popular lifestyle reality shows of the early 2000s, we can now see a bigger picture and it’s not as perfect as was depicted on our screens.

In a 2009 episode of Jon & Kate Plus 8 it was announced that Jon and his wife Kate were separating. Later that month police were called to the family home to break up a heated verbal argument between the estranged couple. As a result of the domestic turmoil TLC changed the name of the show to Kate Plus 8 with Jon stepping aside from the series.

Amidst a messy divorce that involved public outbursts and a nasty back and forth, Jon and Kate eventually finalised their divorce at the end of 2009. As the cracks in the once ‘perfect’ family unit started to show, TLC announced that the show would be ending.