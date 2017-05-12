Karl Stefanovic's mum shared a side to him we never see on TV this morning.

The Today Show were celebrating Mother’s Day on Friday – and what better gift could Karl’s mum hope for than embarrassing him with adorable childhood memories on live TV?

Karl’s mother Jennifer sat next to her son and, along with Sylvia Jeffreys and her mother Janine, shared stories about their children.

Jenny told Lisa Wilkinson that contrary to the public’s assumption that Karl would have been as loud and boisterous a child as he seems as an adult, he was actually a quiet child who “didn’t like to get his hands dirty”.

“That’s probably a bit hard to believe. He wasn’t a noisy child. He did his own thing, played a lot of sports,” she said.

“He was outside hitting the cricket ball a lot. He played a lot with his brothers and his sister.”

One thing that hasn’t changed about Karl is his sense of humour.

Jenny revealed Karl was into acting and drama and won people over with his funny impressions.

“Drama was always Karl’s scene. He always had a sense of humour, which he has maintained,” she shared.

“The impressions of the doctor when he had been to the doctor, his school teachers and he would be able to really skit them and do a really good job.

“No one was safe.”

Jenny also revealed that Karl had been "a bit naughty" and gotten a fake ID under the name Kevin Fresh.