Karl Stefanovic just delivered a masterclass in how to apologise.

@karlstefanovic disappointed to hear ur throwing transphobic slurs ???? I'd be happy to educate you - it's what I do ???? pic.twitter.com/1UV1HvyExI — WeAreBris/Ecks (@WeAreBrisbane) July 28, 2016

Stefanovic responded to the backlash this morning, labelling himself an "ignorant fool" and acknowledged that he had "crossed a line... I didn't even know that line existed."

He then used the word "tranny" (which is widely understood to be a derogatory and dehumanising term to describe transgender people) for what he said would be "the last time".

I acknowledge that Stefanovic's on-air apology is not mine to accept.

I am not a member of the LGBTQI community. I have no understanding of the hardships faced by individuals who are, in Stefanovic's words, "battling against the odds of mainstream society".

But as an outsider, with an enormous investment in equality, acceptance and gender liberation, I cannot help but feel that Stefanovic's apology is a step in the right direction.

Last week, we saw Sonia Kruger standby her racist call to ban Muslim migration.

Last month, we saw Eddie McGuire offer an incredibly weak and tone-deaf 'apology' for his comment about drowning journalist Caroline Wilson.