Karl Stefanovic just delivered a masterclass in how to apologise.

This morning, Karl Stefanovic offered an apology for his shockingly transphobic remarks made on air yesterday.
And what a masterclass it was in gracefully acknowledging you’ve stuffed up royally.
Stefanovic repeatedly used the terms “transvestite” and “tranny” during a cross with reporter Christine Ahern in Rio.
A number of viewers expressed their disappointment about Stefanovic's comments on Twitter.
.@karlstefanovic when you joke about trans peoples identities and dehumanise us thru slurs it justifies the violence/discrimination we face
— allison gallagher (@bornhowling) July 28, 2016
@Tysonyoung_ @karlstefanovic need a waaaaabulance champ?grow up — w (@Wozza_68) July 28, 2016