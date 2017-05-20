'Karl Stefanovic is a free man. He owes you nothing.'

Another day, another headline, another Karl controversy is the talk of town.

Karl Stefanovic, as by now I’m sure you’re aware, has a new girlfriend. Her name is Jasmine Yarbrough, she’s a model and fashion designer and she does, yes, happen to be 10 years his junior.

In the relative lifetime that was his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn – the couple were married for 21 years and share three children together – it’s not unfair to say his new relationship came quickly, because it did. News broke of the relationship in February, four or five months after Stefanovic’s split from Thorburn came to light.

Does it matter? Well, not to us. Do we care? Unfortunately, we do. We care because we always have. We live in a celebrity-obsessed and saturated culture, and as much as we lament the media’s focus on celebrities, we’re still the ones clicking on them.

And so, naturally, everyone has weighed in.

On Friday, radio host Meshel Laurie expressed her concern for the way the relationship is playing out publicly on her breakfast show. She had no qualms calling out Stefanovic’s behaviour as brazenly “insensitive”.

“All you ever see are photos of the ex [Thorburn] cleaning out the house. She’s got the kids, she’s doing the life and Karl is at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, or he’s flying off overseas for holidays. I think this is a bit rude.

“Is he doing anything wrong? Well, it depends. Is it criminal? No. Is it illegal? No, is it a bit bloody shameless and rotten? Maybe.”

When probed by co-host Matt Tilley as to whether it was possible to hide his new love forever, Laurie went on to say there are consequences Yarbrough can “cop”.

“Do you know what? She can just cop it mate, because he’s got kids and an ex-wife who’s stood by him for 100 years and they have a life together that still needs to be protected.”

Laurie wasn’t the first. Jackie O came weeks before her.

“They see a mother, she stood by him for all those years… this is a lovely lady who’s stood by him for years, they have a family and they see him leave her.

“And this is what they think,” she said. “He’s just left her for some young 20-year-old and he’s cavorting around, kissing her, cuddling her, for everyone to see.

“They also believe that could happen to me.”