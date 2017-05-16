celebrity

Everyone was staring at Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough at Fashion Week.

Poor Justin Cassin.

Instead of gazing at the fashion designer’s latest collection during the Sydney’s Fashion Week show on Monday, eyes on Karl Stefanovic and his new girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough.

We’re kidding, of course. Plenty of people were admiring the fashion – but going by the news coverage this morning, you’d think the the pair stole the show with their first public outing together.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough were seated in the front row. (Image via Getty.)

Stefanovic, 42, and shoe designer Yarbrough, 33, were sitting arm-in-arm in the front row and smiled for photographers.

We can only imagine how much it would hurt Justin Cassin and other Fashion Week designers to know they were upstaged by a man who has flouted the "rules" of fashion as a serial outfit repeater.

Who could forget Karl wore the same blue suit to work hosting the Today Show for an ENTIRE YEAR?

However, Justin Cassin may not be that upset... At least men's fashion rookies like us have now heard of the label. That's gotta be worth it, right?

Look: Australian celebrities at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017...

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017Margaret Zhang (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017Sylvia Jeffreys (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017Kate Peck (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017Elle Ferguson and Tash Sefton (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017Model Montana Cox (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017Sammy Robinson, Cartia Mallan and Jasmine Howell (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images)
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2017Nadia Fairfax (Image: Getty)
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???