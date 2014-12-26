It was a very, very Merry Christmas for Karise Eden.

It was a very Merry Christmas indeed for this young Australian singer-songwriter, as she welcomed her first baby into the world on Christmas Eve.

Karise Eden, winner of The Voice Australia in 2012, took to Facebook yesterday to announce to the world the birth of her son on December 24.

Karise Eden.

The 22-year-old songstress, who only revealed she was pregnant back in September, has been flying under the radar since she took home the gold on the first series of The Voice. But announcing she would make a comeback earlier in the year, Karise has now delivered both her first original album and her first child.

She posted the following to Facebook on Christmas night…

The Voice Winner shared her excitement about becoming a mum when she announced her pregnancy back in September. “I am super happy about finally releasing my own album and also becoming a mum soon. It’s a really exciting time for me,” she said in a statement.

We wish Karise and baby Blayden all the best – and we can’t wait to see if he has inherited his mum’s stellar vocal chords.