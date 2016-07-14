Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Police continue to search for missing Melbourne mum.

Victoria Police have again expressed concern for missing Melbourne woman Karen Ristevcki after her “out of character” disappearance a fortnight ago.

The 47-year-old was last seen at her home in Avondale Heights at around 10am on Wednesday June 29.

She is described as “160cm tall, slim build, shoulder length brown hair” and often frequents the Taylor’s Lake area.

PLEASE SHARE: Police to continue searching for evidence to help locate missing 47-year-old Karen Ristevski. #9News pic.twitter.com/R8gb8ogk1h — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) July 13, 2016

Actor Samuel Johnson has added his plea to the calls for information about Karen’s possible whereabouts on the front cover of Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper this morning, describing her as a “community champion”.

“Karen’s a sensitive, generous, intelligent and kind woman,” he said.

“She is the last person in the world you would expect something like this to happen to … she never puts a foot wrong. Our hearts are bleeding for her daughter.”

TV star stunned over missing friend Karen https://t.co/h4sL0dmNmC — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) July 13, 2016

2. Calls for former Prime Minister Tony Abbott to return to Coalition front bench.

Former minister Kevin Andrews has thrown his support behind an Abbott comeback.

The former Defence Minister told conservative commentator Andrew Bolt that the incoming Coalition government needed a “balance” of liberals and conservatives and Abbott would bolster the conservative side.

“It would make sense to me to reappoint Mr Abbott. I mean, he’s a man who’s been prime minister of the country, he’s got a lot of experience, he’s seen as a figurehead, I think, of conservatives within the parliamentary party,” he said.

“That would be the magnanimous thing to do and the practical thing to do in terms of making sure that this is the party of Menzies, the party of Howard, is the party that broadly represents both liberals and conservatives,” Andrews said.

Mr Andrews is a long-standing Abbott supporter who was dumped Malcolm Turnbull from the front bench when he won the leadership last year.

He believes the Coalition’s less than stellar showing in the federal election was down to the party not giving voters the variety they wanted.

“We need to regain their trust and will only regain their trust in my view if we do show that we broadly represent that cross-section of views.”

The PM is expected to announce his new cabinet after meetings in Canberra early next week.

3. AFL stars dupe by catfish posing as high-profile Australian model.

An impostor posing as a high profile Australian has used a fake social media profile to lure AFL players to reveal intimate details about themselves.

At least three players were duped by the scam with one – somewhat of a rising star – convinced to share naked photos of himself, which then wound up on a US porn site, according to the Herald Sun.

The club is seeking legal advice and has requested the website to remove the photos and names of the footballer with a spokeperson saying his was extremely remorseful over the “stupid decision”.

AFL players conned by catfish posing as Aussie model. #AFL #7News https://t.co/maDbPs3Jwq — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) July 13, 2016

The model, who has more than 300,000 social media followers has sought legal advice to reclaim her identity and is reportedly devastated by the attacks.

4. Theresa May takes over as British Prime Minister, gives Boris Johnson plum role.

Britain’s second female Prime Minister was appointed by the Queen on Wednesday afternoon. Former Prime Minister David Cameron answered his final Prime Minister’s questions in the parliament.

Later, May gave a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s official residence, announcing her plan to lead a government that would tackle “burning injustice”, the ABC reported.